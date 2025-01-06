Scarborough Scouts raise £320 for Springhead School at annual carol service

Scouts in Scarborough have raised £320 for forest work at Springhead School at their annual carol service.

Around 420 Scarborough District Scouts, wearing Christmas jumpers and group neckers, attended the service led by district faith and beliefs commissioner Colin Adamson at Westborough Methodist Church. Tom Clayton gave the address and the children sang with gusto. District Commissioner Steven Broadbent made presentations to the previous District Commissioner Graeme Young and deputy Trevor Daniel and thanked them for their 11 years of service to Scouting in the district. The following day, a party of 16 Scouts met at The Weston Hotel before visiting nursing homes and residential homes on South Cliff to give out gifts of toiletries as the Scouts good turn. Once finished, the party returned to the hotel for refreshments. District President Mrs Bonnie Purchon MBE also delivered gifts to Briardene for their residents and called to see Mrs Joan Wheeler and Mr Brian Heaps, both long time supporters of Scarborough Scouts.