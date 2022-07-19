The Sea Cadet base is situated at the former Saint Thomas’ Church, now community centre, on East Sandgate, Scarborough old town.

The building dates back to 1839 and was the first home of the Seaman's Bethnal mission in the town.

Some of the work that needs to be done includes steelwork being added to one of the main structural walls, to help ease the bowing and to add roof supports. There also needs to be rendering, plastering, bathroom repairs, toilet repairs and decorating.

It is estimated that the work needed will cost around £50’000.

Bob Smith, chair of Scarborough Sea Cadets, said: “The building, due to its age, is in need of major structural repairs. These repairs will ensure that our Sea Cadets will have a home for many years to come.

“The work needed to secure/repair the building is very costly, it is estimated to be in excess of £50,000, therefore, we are reaching out in a hope to raise funding or grants to ensure that we can complete this essential work.”

Fundraising efforts from the Sea Cadets includes a tombola and a nautical book stand at Seafest this weekend (July 23 and 24).

As well as this, over £1000 was raised during the national Armed Forces Day in June and a number of parents, supporters and instructors will be completing mud run challenges in the next couple of months.

The Sea Cadets will also be applying for grants and donations from various organisation's.

The Sea Cadets bought the St Thomas’s in 2000, after moving into the site in 1989.

Plans were set in motion to develop the building into a centre of excellence for Sea Cadets/young people from all over the country and for other community groups in the town to use the facilities.

Bob added: “Once the repair work is completed, it will ensure that current and future cadets and other community groups can meet in a safe environment.