Scarborough SEA LIFE offers free entry in celebration of new arrival this Father's Day

By Duncan Atkins
Published 10th Jun 2024, 17:06 BST
Scarborough SEA LIFE is inviting families to dive into an ocean of excitement and celebrate their fin-tastic father figures, with free entry for one parent.

SEA LIFE sites have welcomed a series of new arrivals in recent months.

At Scarborough, you can meet Skipper, the dashing penguin who's been waddling through life for nine years, with the help of aquarist Todd German, who hand-reared Skipper himself, becoming his surrogate dad.

Partnered with Betty for three years, Skipper is now all grown up and has recently celebrated the hatching of their first chick.

Skipper and Betty's new penguin chick, weighing in at 3.3kg.Skipper and Betty's new penguin chick, weighing in at 3.3kg.
Skipper and Betty's new penguin chick, weighing in at 3.3kg.

Weighing in at 3.3kg, this little bundle of joy is under the watchful eyes of both parents, with parenting duties split 50/50.

To celebrate the new arrivals, from June 10 to 16, visitors will be able to claim a Father’s Day special offer, with one parent going free when any other ticket is purchased.

Offer valid for visits up to and including August 4.

