Scarborough SEA LIFE offers free entry in celebration of new arrival this Father's Day
and live on Freeview channel 276
SEA LIFE sites have welcomed a series of new arrivals in recent months.
At Scarborough, you can meet Skipper, the dashing penguin who's been waddling through life for nine years, with the help of aquarist Todd German, who hand-reared Skipper himself, becoming his surrogate dad.
Partnered with Betty for three years, Skipper is now all grown up and has recently celebrated the hatching of their first chick.
Weighing in at 3.3kg, this little bundle of joy is under the watchful eyes of both parents, with parenting duties split 50/50.
To celebrate the new arrivals, from June 10 to 16, visitors will be able to claim a Father’s Day special offer, with one parent going free when any other ticket is purchased.
Offer valid for visits up to and including August 4.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.