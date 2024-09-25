Scarborough SEA LIFE penguins take post-summer holiday in Hunstanton during renovations
SEA LIFE Scarborough has announced a significant investment in upgrading its facilities with a major renovation to the roofing area, including the installation of 147 solar panels.
The project reflects the attraction’s commitment to Scarborough and to enhancing the experience for all guests.
To accommodate these essential renovations, some of the habitats will be temporarily unavailable. However, the team at SEA LIFE Scarborough is working diligently to ensure that the impact on visitors is minimised and that the aquarium’s beloved creatures remain comfortable and safe during this period.
As part of these changes, the resident Humboldt penguins will be taking a post-summer holiday from their home at SEA LIFE Scarborough to the similar outdoor Penguin Beach habitat at SEA LIFE Hunstanton.
At SEA LIFE Hunstanton the colony of Humboldts will be looked after by the dedicated Animal Care team until their home at Scarborough is fully restored.
While certain exhibits will be temporarily closed, there will still be plenty to explore, including the mesmerising ocean tunnel, the interactive rockpool experience, and the popular jellyfish and seahorse displays.
Visitors are encouraged to enjoy the diverse range of marine life and learn more about the incredible creatures that call SEA LIFE Scarborough home.
Andrew Clay, General Manager at SEA LIFE Scarborough, says: “We apologise for any inconvenience caused during this period and appreciate the understanding and continued support of our guests.
“We are also excited to announce that the new roof will include 147 solar panels. This will reduce our energy consumption and reinforce our commitment to environmental sustainability.
“This investment in our facilities will ensure that SEA LIFE Scarborough remains a top destination for marine education and conservation for years to come.
“Stay tuned for updates on the progress of the renovations and the return of our penguins.
“We are confident they will have a fantastic stay in SEA LIFE Hunstanton and look forward to welcoming them back soon!”
The works are expected to take place from September 19 – October 31 and the closures will include the penguin, seal & otter areas.
To plan a visit, see the SEA LIFE Scarborough website at www.visitsealife.com/scarborough.
