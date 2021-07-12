Scarborough Sea Swimmers take part in march and relay across South Bay to raise money for mental health charity

The Laura Hyde Foundation is the UK's leading charity in providing bespoke mental health support for emergency service workers. The charity has organised We Remember Them 2021 - the UK's biggest virtual relay in which groups around the country are swimming, cycling, running and walking to raise money. On Saturday July 10, lead by local nurse Caroline Powell, members of Scarborough Sea Swimmers took part. The organisers wanted to honour healthcare, care and emergency service workers and those who have helped in the community throughout the pandemic. Starting at the Diving Belle statue on Vincent Pier the group recited poetry before swimming, walking or dancing across the South Bay to the Spa Pavilion. They were accompanied by The Drum Club. The group's rally began on June 26 when members from Scarborough Kingfishers swam a nine mile relay from South Bay to Filey. The final stage will take place on July 17 when swimmers will head to Flamborough Head Lighthouse. To donate to the relay visit the Just Giving Page here.