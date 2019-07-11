Scarborough Seafest is about to return - here's what you can expect this year

Scarborough’s annual maritime weekend celebration, Seafest, is all set to return to the Yorkshire coast from Friday 26 to Sunday 28 July.

At the heart of the festival will be the ever popular food theatre and live music marquee on West Pier to entertain and tickle the taste buds of festival goers.

Also not to be missed will be the spectacular Seafest fireworks display at 9.45pm on Saturday 27 July.

On North Wharf, as part of the Vessel Village, family entertainment will be provided by Sea Folk Arts who will be performing on stage from a boat named Marie throughout the Saturday and Sunday.

Nearby, the Marine Police Unit will be revealing what it takes to keep the coast’s harbours and ports free of crime and Wetwheels will showcase their specially modified, fully accessible powerboats that give disabled people the opportunity to access the sea.

New for 2019, award winning charity and art and environment organisation, Invisible Dust, will be installing a streambox on West Pier with hydrophones, which will go into the water to broadcast the sounds of the harbour in real time via an online sound map that the public will be able to listen to.

Stephen Joseph Theatre will hold story-telling sessions throughout the weekend with the help of their pirate mascot and Surfers Against Sewage is organising a public beach clean at 2pm on Saturday to which all are welcome.

A Blessing of the Boats Service will take place at 11.15am on Sunday at the RNLI Lifeboat Station, followed by tours of the building.

Janet Jefferson, Chairman of the Seafest Committee, said: “Seafest is a wonderful event for all the family to enjoy. It celebrates the Yorkshire coast’s maritime heritage, our love of locally sourced produce and artistic talent and our community’s passion for caring about our coastline and beaches.”