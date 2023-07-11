Scarborough Seafest, which will be staged in the town for the 23rd year, takes place from Friday July 14 to Sunday July 16 on the town’s West Pier with live music and cooking demonstrations.

Cllr Janet Jefferson, Seafest committee chairman and North Yorkshire Council’s local member for the Castle division, added: “We have put together a packed programme for all the family that celebrates our fishing industry and its heritage, and some of the very best food, drink, musical talent and crafts on the Yorkshire coast.

“Also on the Sunday, we will have the annual Blessing of the Boats ceremony at 10am in the marquee with the RNLI and local cadets present.”

A maritime weekend extravaganza featuring some of the region’s best culinary talent and a host of live music is returning to the North Yorkshire coast this month.

The popular music and beer marquee in partnership with Cropton Brewery is back for another year alongside the Scarborough Hospitality Association Food Theatre, where visitors can catch some of the region’s best chefs sharing their secrets and recipes.

There will also be a wide variety of food and craft stalls, street entertainment, children’s activities, and the spectacular Seafest fireworks display at 9.45pm on the Saturday.

Younger visitors will want to meet ‘Cali and Mari’, two larger than life octopus walkabout stilt characters and the spectacular Lionel and Leona the Lion Fish, two brightly-coloured sea creatures among the crowds.

The character that featured in the Pirates of the Caribbean films, Captain Jack Sparrow, will be swinging onto the West Pier on the Saturday before Captain Hook drops in on the Sunday.

There will also be swing boat rides, a face painter and the Royal Navy vessel HMS Explorer will be dropping anchor at the event on Saturday, with on-board tours available between 10am and 2pm.

Live cooking demonstrations from some of the area’s finest chefs in the Scarborough Hospitality Association Food Theatre at West Pier will offer up a fabulous feast for all the senses from 10.30am on the Saturday and Sunday.

Cooking demonstrations will include:

Phil Akrill, head chef at Raithwaite Estate, Sandsend, July 15 and July 16: 10.30am.

Dan Hargreaves, head chef and owner, Embers, Scarborough, July 15 and July 16: 11.30am.

Martyn Hyde, Eat Me Café, Scarborough, July 15 and July 16: 12.30pm.

Rob Clark – head chef and owner, Clark’s Restaurant, Scarborough, July 16: 2.30pm.

Ed Trewhitt, master baker, the Brickyard Academy, Guisborough, July 15 and 16: 3.30pm.

Rob Green, UK Chef Ambassador for Seafish, July 15 and 16: 1.30pm.

The full live music line-up in the West Pier music and beer marquee is:

Friday, July 14:

7pm: Follow Deep.7.45pm: Best Served Cold.8.45pm: Stray Scene.10pm: Mixtape.

Saturday, July 15:

11am: The Blackcoats.Noon: Billy Neilson.1pm: 21st Century Liability2.30pm: The Hattones.4pm: Caleb Murray Band.5.30pm: The White Roses.7pm: The Living Young.8.30pm: Soul Rida.10pm: Bad Luck Brian.

Sunday, July 16:

