The team frequently rescues injured seals and stranded pups that make their way onto the country’s shores, and nurse them back to health at the centre’s Seal Hospital.

The most recent patient at the sanctuary, named Neil Armstrong by the team, was rescued on December 18 in Scarborough and was brought to the Seal Hospital by the British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDLMR) in a life-threatening state.

He had an extremely low body weight, an eye infection and was coughing a lot.

The seal pup, named Neil Armstrong, is released back into the sea.

After being admitted to the Seal Hospital, Neil Armstrong made a remarkable recovery and rehabilitated well, gaining more than 23kg in body weight between his rescue and release.

Last week, Neil was able to spread his flippers and ‘seal-abrate’ a return to Yorkshire’s coastal waters to live out a long life in his natural habitat.

This facility is Yorkshire’s only seal hospital and the animal care team is dedicated to helping the seals as they recuperate and go through the appropriate rehabilitation programme.

The centre works closely in conjunction with the RSPCA and BDLMR to ensure the seals are given the best possible chance at a healthy life.

Todd German, Animal Care Curator at SEA LIFE Scarborough, said: “It’s so rewarding to see the seals go on this amazing journey of recovery and it’s brilliant to see Neil Armstrong return to his natural habitat.