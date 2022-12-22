Scarborough set to get 2023 off to fun-filled start with New Year's Day dip and tug-of-war

New Year Day Dip at Scarborough South Bay. picture: Richard Ponter, 220101n

Hardy souls can get their New Year off to a bracing start by enjoying a dip in the North Sea, off Scarborough’s South Bay beach.

The annual event, organised by Scarborough Lions, is a firm favourite as part of the traditional beach activities every festive season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Registration begins at 10.30am near the Lions minibus with changing facilities available at Scarborough Rowing Club.

The New Year Tug of War at Ayton near Scarborough - West Ayton take on the challenge. picture: Richard Ponter, 200102h

After the closing of registration at 12.15pm, the participants will be called onto the beach area for the judging of fancy dress costumes by The Mayor at 12.30pm.

At around 12.45pm, the Town Crier will call the countdown with the assistance of the onlookers and the dippers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scarborough Lions President Alan Deacon said: “Each dipper is encouraged to find sponsors for their participation, with 75% going to their nominated charity, and the remaining 25% into the Scarborough Lions charity account.

"Every donation given to Lions, 100% goes to help those in need, no money is used to pay for the administration or set up costs, this is covered by the Lions.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can also test your pulling power in the New Year’s Day tug-of-war, which pits east against west, at Ye Forge Valley Inn in West Ayton.

The event over the River Derwent starts at 11am with the Tug of War before competitors head to the pub for food, music, raffle – and a sponsored wax.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Raffle donations would be appreciated.

The tug-of-war will be raising money for St Catherine's, MacMillan and Mind.

Advertisement Hide Ad