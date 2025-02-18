Scarborough set to host Commonwealth Day celebrations in Garden of Remembrance

A Commonwealth Day celebration is set to take place in Scarborough.

The Royal British Legion Scarborough and North Yorkshire Council are inviting people to 30-minute celebratory event at the Garden of Remembrance, Alma Square, Scarborough, on Monday March 10.

The event starts at 10.15am.

Commonwealth Day is an annual celebration observed by people all over the Commonwealth in Africa, Asia, the Caribbean and Americas, the Pacific and Europe.

This year marks the 12th anniversary of the signing of the Commonwealth Charter, which was signed by Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II on March 11, 2013.

Prayers and Blessings will be led by the Rev Joe Kinsella.

The parade of Standards will be supported by veterans and the Cadet Corps will be present.

Town Crier, David Birdsall will call the Commonwealth Cry and Mathew O’Brien, RBL Scarborough Chair will introduce the event.

A representative from the The Lord Lieutenant’s Office will remind us of the rich tapestry of the 56 Commonwealth nations in the event, also supported by the Scarborough Charter Mayor.

People will also gather to honour the sacrifices of the Commonwealth during the World Wars and other conflicts and combined with Acts of Remembrance, a wreath will be laid to the Fallen of the Commonwealth.

Acts of Remembrance will take place including the playing the Last Post and Reveille.

Standards and Cadets will parade and Friarage School are guests of the event.

The school will receive its own Commonwealth Flag from the Deputy Lord Lieutenant following laying of their own wreaths made as a school project.

The event will conclude with the National Anthem and a final ‘cry’ from the Town Crier.