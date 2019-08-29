Scarborough set to say goodbye to 37 phone boxes

Some 37 phone kiosks in the Scarborough Council area are set to be removed.

However, communities are being told by BT that they can be bought for just £1 to be used as a local asset.

Many of the kiosks are in the rural areas of the borough, it has been revealed.

They include Cloughton, Westerdale, Commondale, Danby, Barnby, Hinderwell, Mickleby, Newholm, Roxby, Ugthorpe, Wykeham, Egton, Eskdaleside, Goathland, Glaisdale, Grosmont, Sneaton, Filey, Hawsker, Hunmanby, Whitby, Newby and Scalby, Staintondale and Seamer.

In addition a number are earmarked in Scarborough at Harley Street, Scalby Road, Evelyn Drive, Lisvane Avenue, North Leas Avenue and Prospect Mount Road.

Rick Thompson, Payphone Planning Officer for BT said: "Overall, the use of pay phones has decreased 90% in the last decade."

He added: "The need to provide payphones for use in emergency situations is diminishing all the time, with at least 98% of he UK having either 3G or 4G coverage. This is important because as long as there is network coverage, it's now possible to call the emergency services, even where there is no credit or coverage from your own mobile provider."

Mr Thompson said that a recent Ofcom report said most people do not view payphones as essential.

Parish and town councils affected in the borough, as well as the public as a whole, have until November 26 to lodge an objection to any kiosk closure.

However communities can adopt a traditional red heritage kiosk for just £1, said Mr Thompson.

Some in the borough have already found a new role as the home for a defribrillator, small library or information point.