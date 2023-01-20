The sale of reusable carrier bags in Proudfoot stores has raised £2,500 for Saint Catherine’s hospice, which will help fund patient care.

The funds were raised by customers purchasing reusable shopping bags in Proudfoot’s four supermarkets, based in Newby, Eastfield, Seamer and Manham Hill, over the last three Months.

Susan Stephenson, communications and marketing manager at Saint Catherine’s, said: “We are delighted to receive this donation and wish to thank everyone at Proudfoot for their ongoing support.

pictured left to right: Ellie Fry (fundraiser), Richard Barwick (fundraising operations team leader), Valerie Aston (director, Proudfoot) and Susan Stephenson (communications and marketing manager, Saint Catherine’s).

“This is an amazing amount to raise through the sale of carrier bags and the money will be used to help provide the patient care, both in people’s own homes and in the hospice itself. Thank you for helping us to make a big difference!”

Proudfoot stores have been raising money for local good causes via the sale of reusable bags since 2015 and the latest donation means the retailer has donated more than £80,000 in funds raised to charities and other community groups in the area.

Proudfoot’s most recent £2,500 donation to the community was to the Scarborough Gymnastics Academy to purchase new equipment in 2022.

In addition, Proudfoot stores have supported over 200 local causes with more than £150,000 in donations raised through Nisa’s Making a Difference Locally charity to date.

