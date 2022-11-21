Members of the Scarborough Singing for the Brain group have raised £660 for the Alzheimer’s Society at a concert at Scarborough Library.

The choir performed a variety of well known songs, from musicals and ballads to fun songs and those which encourage audience participation.

Local ladies choir, Village Voices, also joined the group for a special guest performance.

Choir member Audrey Emmett said: "We are very grateful to Scarborough Library for their generous support in allowing us the use of the concert room on a Sunday.

"We’d also like to say a big thank you to Village Voices and a huge well done to The Singing for the Brain choir.”

More than 100 people attended the event including Scarborough Mayor and Mayoress Eric and Lynn Broadbent and members of Scarborough Cavaliers.

The Singing For The Brain choir is made up of those with alzheimers, their carers and volunteers.