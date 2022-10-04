Scarborough Singing for the Brain choir

The choir will perform a variety of well known songs, from musicals and ballads to fun songs and those which encourage audience participation.Local ladies choir, Village Voices, will also join the group for a special guest performance.

Choir member Audrey Emmett said: “We will not be charging for the concert or refreshments, but as well as a small raffle we will hoping for donations for the Alzheimer’s Society.

"We are very grateful to Scarborough Library for their generous support in allowing us the use of the concert room on a Sunday.

“Guests attending our concert will include the Scarborough Mayor and Mayoress and people who have helped us in the past, such as the Scarborough Cavaliers.”

Scarborough Singing for the Brain was formed 10 years ago and meets every Wednesday at Emmanuel St Johns, Falsgrave.

The Singing For The Brain choir is made up of those with Alzheimers, their carers and volunteers.

Under the leadership of Gail Hartley and pianist Joan Roue they have recorded a CD, held two concerts, sung at the YMCA awards night, are on YouTube and during lockdown not only continued weekly on zoom, but also won the Alzheimer’s Society 'Above and Beyond 2021' national award.

The concert will take place at Scarborough Library at 2pm on Sunday October 16 - all welcome.

