Scarborough Sixth Form College celebrates another year of excellent A Level results

Scarborough Sixth Form College has once again achieved an excellent set of A Level, T level and BTEC results confirming its status as one of the top-performing sixth form colleges in the north of England for student progress.

This summer’s cohort of students were the last to have their GCSE exams cancelled so this was the first time they had experienced the pressure of revising for and sitting many exams in a short space of time.

Despite this and the disruption in recent years due to the pandemic, they have performed very well, with some notable individual successes.

The overall pass rate for A levels was 98% with 45% achieving the highest grades of A*, A or B.

15 students achieved straight A*/A grades with the best performance seeing one student achieve 4 A* grades and a place at Cambridge University.

Principal Phil Rumsey said: “These are fantastic results for our students that will allow them to progress to the University of their Choice or to begin apprenticeships or employment and enjoy successful careers.

"For some of our students who joined us with below-average GCSEs, these achievements today will be life-changing. They are thoroughly well deserved and just reward for all the hard work, ambition and determination shown by our students.

"In particular, I would like to give a special mention to all of our staff who have worked really hard, with great focus and energy to enable and support our students to do their best.”

“Our purpose at the college is to enable students to set their sights high and realise their ambitions. We have students with a wide range of talents and abilities whose needs we are here to meet as part of the local community.

"Students achieving such good qualifications and progressing to higher-level destinations is clearly a big part of that and we continually strive to achieve even more for them.”

After a few years of disruption to education, the college is embarking upon exciting times with the introduction of iPads for all new students from September.

This will ensure all students are working in a more modern way, embracing the power of technology and ensuring they are better prepared for life in the workplace.

It also means a positive impact for the environment with a significant reduction in paper use and energy.