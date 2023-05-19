Their provision for learners with high needs was awarded Outstanding.

Ofsted praised the college’s positive culture and high expectations which results in students’ strong achievements and progression onto university, apprenticeships, or employment.

They commented that students are “highly motivated to do their best, display positive attitudes to their learning, and are attentive in lessons.”

Scarborough Sixth Form College has been awarded an overall grade of Good following an Ofsted inspection in March.

In particular, they highlighted the college’s inclusive curriculum which aligns with local economic and skills priorities and liked the college’s work with employers and business professionals to develop content for vocational courses such as live briefs.

They also praised the quality of teaching, highlighting that teachers skilfully develop students’ creative skills, knowledge and behaviours to help them produce work that is of an excellent standard.

They went on to state that teachers are supportive and give useful critical feedback to help students understand how they can improve.

Phil Rumsey, Principal of Scarborough Sixth Form College, said: “We are delighted that the team of inspectors identified many of our strengths, recognised the excellent opportunities that our students have at the college and the fantastic progress they make here.

"They rightly praised the hard work and dedication of our teachers and the impact this has on our students, especially those with high needs.

"I was particularly pleased that the lead inspector took the time to praise the conduct of our students, saying how impressed she was with their friendly and polite manner alongside their excellent attitudes to learning.

