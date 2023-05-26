Margaret Johnson.

Margaret Irene Johnson won the Guildhall School of Music and Drama’s prestigious gold medal for singing in 1952.

Born on 21 December 1927, she was the younger of two children born to John and Elsie Kilbey of Walthamstow in London.

Margaret followed in her mother’s footsteps by working in the City but showed an early talent for singing, often being enthusiastically joined by other musical family members with much laughter at home.

She won numerous talent competitions in her early years and appeared on Opportunity Knocks before winning a full-time scholarship to the Guildhall in London.

She was famously able to learn an opera role from scratch in only a weekend, performing coloratura soprano roles in Mozart operas.

Margaret had a wide interpretive range, from the deeply moving to the playful Gilbert and Sullivan, showing a talent for thoughtful German Lieder and above all the spirituality of oratorio such as Handel.

Margaret moved to Scarborough in the summer of 1954 to perform in the musical Chu Chin Chow at the Open Air Theatre.

One day, she visited the ladies’ outfitters H. Johnson & Son at 17 Westborough, and met the proprietor, Cecil Johnson. They married the following year and had two daughters, Clare and Faith, joining Cecil’s two sons by his first marriage, Nigel and Julian.

Margaret continued to perform prolifically at local concerts and shows until well into her seventies.

She taught singing and piano at the North Riding College until she retired.

She was a member of the congregation at South Cliff Methodist Church, before it closed.

Despite a glittering career in London, Margaret never forgot her humble Walthamstow roots or her family’s plucky optimism and sense of humour.

She loved people and had a strong sense of community spirit.