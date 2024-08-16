Kites at the South Bay, Scarborough

Peace supporters from Scarborough will be hosting a family-friendly kite-flying day at the town’s South Bay beach on Saturday August 24, from 12.30pm.

A spokesperson for Scarborough Solidarity with Palestine said: “The idea was inspired by a chance conversation with other people from Bradford who said they had been forced to cancel their own kite-flying event due to heavy rain.

“So we basically stepped in and said we could host one on the beach in Scarborough, inviting anyone from around Yorkshire to either bring their own kite or buy one of ours to decorate on the day.

“We'll be providing paint and other materials to make kites symbolising peace, hope and freedom for the people of Palestine and then flying them on beach together.

"There will also be a bring-and-share picnic before we launch the kites, and sand art from the talented Fred Brown."

People are invited to gather from 12.30pm on the sand near the Beachcomber Cafe, with kites to be flown from 2pm.

While there are likely to be kites available to buy on the day, they can also be reserved by emailing [email protected] or using the link https://t.ly/PAV3B by Sunday, August 18.

The event is also supported by York Palestine Assembly, Bradford Friends of Palestine and North Yorkshire Health Workers 4Palestine.