Scarborough South Bay to host live 'fishing is not human(e)' beach art installation

By Duncan Atkins
Published 4th Sep 2024, 11:07 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Stephanie Lane, an artist known for her bold and thought-provoking work, is bringing her campaign Fishing is Not Human(e) to Scarborough’s South Bay beach.

She is hoping to provoke a deep reflection on the ethics of fishing and our relationship with marine life.

The beach art event takes place on Saturday September 7, from 1.30pm and it’s a call “to re-examine our long-held beliefs about fishing as a benign and necessary practice; to urge the public to reconsider the moral implications of seeing fish as mere commodities and to instead see them as sentient beings capable of suffering”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In addition to exploring the ethical concerns, Lane’s art piece also brings attention to the environmental crisis facing our seas, highlighting that, if current fishing practices continue, the world's oceans could be devoid of life by 2048.

She aims to highlight that this is the devastating impact of commercial fishing - the total collapse of marine ecosystems, which will have catastrophic consequences on all of us.

Related topics:South Bay

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.