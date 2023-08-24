Scarborough Spa launches new 3D tour allowing people across the world to virtually visit

David Ruston of Your360 with Ross Anderson and Tara Temple of Scarborough Spa

Using Matterport’s latest spatial technology, areas of the venue have come to life in 3D creating immersive virtual walk-throughs and a unique ‘dollhouse’ view.

The virtual tour complements the recently launched Scarborough Spa website and gives users the opportunity to explore the building before attending.

Ross Anderson, Sales and Marketing Manager of Scarborough Spa, said: “We're delighted to announce the launch of our brand-new 3D virtual tour for Scarborough Spa.

"Visitors choosing to visit the venue can freely explore the space, an added peace of mind to anxious guests particularly to those with accessibility requirements.

“The tour also helps us to demonstrate the recent investment to the venue and the makeover key areas have undergone, particularly for weddings and Farrer's Bar & Restaurant.

"The immersive experience has transformed our sales process too, reducing unnecessary travel for showarounds to potential nationwide clients.”

The 3D virtual tour has been created by Scarborough based business ‘Your360’, a company who specialises in virtual tours of all shapes and sizes. At over 900 scan points, this is certainly one of the biggest virtual tours in their portfolio so far.

David Ruston, Director of Your360, said, “What a brilliant project to be part of! Scarborough Spa is one of the town's key historical buildings, and the opportunity to recreate this as a 'digital twin' was one I couldn't miss out on.

“Not only will this be of benefit to sales and marketing for the venue but give users across the world the opportunity to explore this great seaside venue.”