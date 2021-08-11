Scarborough Spa Orchestra performances cancelled today and tomorrow
The Scarborough Spa Orchestra performances today (Aug 11) and tomorrow (Aug 12) have been cancelled due to unforeseen circumstances.
Wednesday, 11th August 2021, 2:57 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 11th August 2021, 2:58 pm
Further updates regarding future concerts will be made within the next 48 hours regarding future concerts.
All advance ticket holders will receive an automatic refund from their point of purchase.
Both Scarborough Spa and The Spa Orchestra apologise for any inconvenience caused.