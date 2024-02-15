Scarborough Spa set to host Yorkshire Beard Day - here's what's happening on the day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Yorkshire Beard Day will take place on Saturday March 9 in the Spa Suncourt, for a folically-fun, family-friendly fundraising event featuring beards, beer, bands and much more.

Run by members of The British Beard Club, the annual beard competition will take place between 2pm and 7pm on the day.

You will need to have registered your beard in person at the competition reception table by 3.30pm on the day of competition.

The false beard freestyle at the Yorkshire Beard Festival.

Entry fee is by charitable monetary donation, raising funds for and awareness of Prostate Cancer.

And if you don’t have a beard, fret not – you can always get in the spirit of the day by making a home-made false beard and bringing it with you.

You can buy one from the knitted beard stall or join in with others getting crafty at the beard making and beard drawing/painting table, which is great fun for children and beardless men and women.

There is even a False Beard Freestyle category you can enter as well as beard portrait photographers in the venue with their cameras eager to capture your beard in all its magnificence.

Pick up some facial adornments at the knitted beard stall.

Your beard will be judged with beards that will be similar to your own, sometimes the difference between two closely competing beards is how well yours is presented’.

There are 15 different beard style categories to choose from including styled stubble, sideburns/mutton chops, Sea Captain’s Chin Warmer and Garibaldi!

Each style category will be paraded in front of the public and have a winner chosen by a panel.

The winners go through to compete for the accolade of Yorkshire Beard of the Year 2024 - an element of which is decided by public vote.

Secret spotter prizes will also be awarded throughout the day.

The celebrations will continue late into the night with Cardboard Sideburns - an eclectic electro synths beeps and beats night.