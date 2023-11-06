Scarborough Spa Theatre to host evening with former Soccer Saturday presenter Jeff Stelling
During the evening hosted by sports journalist and TV presenter Bianca Westwood on Sunday January 21, Stelling will share anecdotes from his career that saw him rise to fame as the recognisable face of Soccer Saturday, a show he presented from 1994 to 2023.
Stelling presented almost every episode and worked with some legendary football stars from George Best, David Beckham, Roy Keane, and many more.
He has hosted coverage of the Champions League between 2011 and 2015 as well as episodes of TV quiz shows Countdown and Alphabetical.
From December 2023, he will be presenting Talksport's breakfast show every Monday and Tuesday alongside Ally McCoist.
People will have the chance to ask Westwood and Stelling lots of questions with an audience Q&A and to buy some sporting memorabilia.
VIP tickets for a meet and greet are available to book but only a limited number of VIP tickets available and to avoid disappointment it’s important to book now for what promises to be a fantastic night of fun and entertainment for all football enthusiasts.
Stelling – who is also a former journalist at the Hartlepool Mail – and Bianca Westwood will be at the Scarborough Spa Theatre for one night only on Sunday January 21, 2024.
Tickets are available to buy from the venue’s website or when calling the box office on 01723 376774.