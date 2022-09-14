Scarborough Spa to host big screening of Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral
A big screen will show the televised state funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II on Monday September 19 in the Grand Hall, Scarborough Spa.
By Duncan Atkins
Wednesday, 14th September 2022, 2:19 pm
The service at 11am is being shown for people to come together in grief and remembrance, especially those who may live alone and may benefit from being around other people.
Doors will open at 10.30am and people are advised to arrive in good time.
No refreshment outlets will be open, although people can take a soft drink with them.