Oddfellows Brass will be holding the performance on Sunday May 22 at the Scarborough Spa.

The two-hour performance starts at 3pm and concert organisers advise people to arrive early to guarantee a seat, as they are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

The concert is taking place as part of the Oddfellows’ annual conference, a national friendly society, which has sponsored the band since 1981.

Award-winning Oddfellows Brass will be bringing a free public show to Scarborough.

Rob Boulter, Oddfellow Brass Secretary, said “We’re thrilled to be returning to this superb location in Scarborough, having played here on numerous occasions. We look forward to putting on an incredible show, and we hope to see lots of those in attendance singing and dancing along!”

Ben Smith, the band’s Musical Director, added: “If you’ve never experienced a live brass band before, then this is a great first concert. And if you’re a seasoned concert-goer, then we can guarantee this will be up there as one of your favourites featuring upbeat tunes, as well as plenty of the classics we all know and love!

“We always have plenty of fun up on stage, and we certainly know how to put on a rousing show, too.”

Although based in Leicestershire, Oddfellows Brass plays concerts across the UK and internationally. For more information about the band and to listen to their music, visit www.oddfellowsbrass.co.uk.

On the day, concert-goers can also find out more about the activities of the Oddfellows’ Vale of York Branch, whose members meet regularly in the area to socialise, fundraise and to support each other.