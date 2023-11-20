Scarborough Sparkle returns to Open Air Theatre this weekend as festivities begin in town

Scarborough's Open Air Theatre is ready to celebrate Christmas in style as the town gets its sparkle back this weekend.

The Scarborough Sparkle event takes place at the Open Air Theatre from Friday, November 24 5pm until 9pm, Saturday, November 25 11am until 9pm and Sunday, November 26 11am until 4pm.

The event is free entry, but some rides may charge a price.

A free Scarborough Sparkle bus service will be in operation on Saturday and Sunday to take visitors to the event.

The bus will run from Eastfield to Peasholm stopping at various locations including Falsgrave and Scarborough town centre on an hourly service.

The full timetable is available on the Scarborough Sparkle Facebook page.

For this years magical Christmas event, the on-site Tipi will be open for for a glass of mulled wine, Christmas music, log fires and you can even toast a marshmallow, the perfect way to start the evening.

There’s plenty to keep the kids active from a traditional Ferris wheel, teacups, hook a duck, a mega fun house or take a ride on the illuminated land train.

Whilst the kids are occupied, get your Christmas shopping started with the festive themed shopping experience with over 35 themed stalls, including handmade gifts, Christmas cards, chocolates, speciality liqueur, clothing, jewellery. There will also be stalls for you to buy something for your special four legged friends.

As well as shopping stalls and kids rides, there will be a range of food stalls for visitors to enjoy as well as entertainment in the form of a street stage and a This Is The Coast radio station stage.

These will feature various choirs, musical acts and entertainement across the weekend.

Visitors from outside of Scarborough can take advantage of Northern rail operators discounted tickets this weekend too.

For journeys from Hull to Scarborough, tickets are priced at £2 for adults and £1 for children from Friday, November 24 until Sunday, November 26 in support of the Scarborough Sparkle event.