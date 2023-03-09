The school has received The National Nurturing Schools Award which focuses on the ‘six principles of nurture’.

The school demonstrated how they care for the wellbeing of each person who enters the building.

The six principles of nurture mean that the school has an understanding for each pillar, which includes their pupils' learning is understood developmentally, classrooms offer a safe space, how important nurture is for developing wellbeing, behaviour is communication for each individual and how important transitions are to children’s lives.

Pastoral Lead Rachel Loftus, Claire Naylor and Vicky Gough celebrate with pupils.

Rachel Loftus, Pastoral Lead, said: “It was really nice to win the award as it celebrates our commitment to providing a nurturing environment, where our children can thrive.

“It celebrates everything we do well, and we know that parents feel we do well.

“It’s a way of celebrating all the hard work that we do.”

Nurture is described as relating to and coaching children and young people to help them form positive relationships, build resilience and improve their social, emotional and mental health and wellbeing.

The school had to look at the six principles and see how they supported them, and collect evidence to show how they support the principles.

It was a whole school effort, from the teachers and children to the parents, cleaners and cooks.

Rachel Loftus added: “It’s meeting all the barriers and making sure we meet the needs of the pupils.”

Last year, the school won a Wellbeing Award for Schools which demonstrated how they responded to the stresses caused by the coronavirus pandemic.