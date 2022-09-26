Jaymeelee Tolliday, Sophie Davis, Ruby Cooper and Incanto's 'Mirabel' look on as Steph Machin has her hair cut shorter

As part of the event Trainee Dispensing Optician, Steph Machin, had her hair cut live in-store helping to raise £330 for the charity.

The Little Princess Trust provides real hair wigs to children and young people up to the age of 24 who have lost their own hair through cancer or other treatments.

Staff at the town’s Brunswick Shopping Centre store welcomed customers and staged a range of fundraising activities including a raffle, cake sale and hosted a very welcome visit from some visiting princesses.

Mirabel poses with a princess

The store chose the Little Princess Trust as it remains close to the hearts of many in the area, particularly for Steph, as her sister sadly passed away from Cancer, and whilst undergoing treatment, benefitted from the Little Princess Trust’s services.

James Ellison, Director of Specsavers Scarborough, said: “We are very proud of Steph who was willing to cut her hair for the charity.

"The Little Princess Trust do some truly incredible work and provide both young children and individuals the opportunity to grow confidence and hope during truly difficult times.”

Ms Machin, who had 12 inches cut from her hair by daughter Sophie after growing to for the last four years, said: “I feel a little bit light-headed! We’re sending the hair to the Little Princess Trust this week.

Steph Machin before the haricut

We’ve done fanastically well. It’s nice to know it’s going to help such a fantastic charity.