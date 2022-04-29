Scarborough Specsavers raises £947 for local charities

Staff at Scarborough's Specsavers have raised nearly £1000 for Saint Catherine's Hospice and NICU thorugh fundraising initiatives.

The staff and customers at the Specsavers store, which is located near the Brunswick Shopping Centre, raised a total of £947 for St Catherine's Hospice and the NICU (Neonatal Intensive Care Units), a baby care unit providing essential support for premature babies.

A number of staff at Scarborough Specsavers have close ties with St Catherine’s Hospice, with friends and family members receiving treatment at the hospice. The Specsavers team raised a total of £570 for the hospice through a range of exciting raffles and cake sales over recent months.

Another charity to benefit from the team’s charity work includes the NICU, who recently received £377 as a result of the store’s Easter-themed raffle and cake sale. Similar to St Catherine’s Hospice, the baby unit is close to the hearts of many at the store, with several staff previously having their own children receiving care at NICU’s unit at Scarborough Hospital.

James Ellison, Director of Specsavers Scarborough, says: ‘Our team at Specsavers Scarborough want to do everything we can for both St Catherine's Hospice and the NICU.

‘We have close and personal relationships with each charity, and both do some truly incredible work in the local community.’