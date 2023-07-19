Coast and Vale Community Action and Street Climbers are thrilled to announce their exhilarating fundraising 24-hour Climbathon.

The 24-hour climbathon will take place on Saturday and Sunday July 29 and 30 at The Street in Scarborough.

This endurance challenge aims to raise funds for the expansion of indoor climbing facilities at The Street, while pushing the limits of climbers.

Together the intrepid endurance climbers will see how many times they can scale the height of the iconic El Capitan in Yosemite National Park, measuring 914 meters, within a 24-hour time frame.

Mel Bonney, CEO of Coast and Vale Community Action, said: “We are thrilled to host the Sponsored 24-Hour Climbathon here at the Street.

“By supporting this event, climbers will not only have an unforgettable experience but will also contribute to the growth of our indoor climbing facilities, making them even more challenging for existing and aspiring climbers.”

Scarborough has a small but growing climbing community, and with the increasinging popularity of indoor climbing, there is a pressing need to enhance the facilities at The Street and provide climbers with an extraordinary space to develop their abilities and explore their limits.

The Sponsored 24-Hour Climbathon promises to be a thrilling event, showcasing the resilience, determination, and camaraderie of our climbers, while also serving as a catalyst for positive change in the community.

Participants will undertake an incredible challenge, attempting to scale the height of El Capitan, one of the world’s most renowned climbing landmarks, as many times as possible in a single day.

The event is open to climbers of all levels, from beginners to seasoned experts, who are passionate about both indoor and outdoor climbing and supporting the growth of Climbing at The Street, Scarborough.

Climbers are encouraged to gather sponsorship pledges from family, friends, and local businesses, with all proceeds going towards the expansion of our indoor climbing facilities.

These enhanced facilities will not only accommodate a larger number of climbers but will also introduce new climbing routes and challenges, ensuring an even more captivating experience for enthusiasts.

The Sponsored 24-Hour Climbathon will kick off at 2pm on Saturday July 29 and will culminate at the same time on Sunday July 30.

The event will be closely monitored to ensure safety, and ample provisions will be made for rest, nutrition, and support to sustain participants during the challenging 24-hour timeframe.

To register for the Sponsored 24-Hour Climbathon or to find out more about sponsorship opportunities, visit https://cavca.org.uk/climbing-at-the-street-scarborough-call-to-action/ or contact [email protected]