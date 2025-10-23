Scarborough Sports Village forced to close following fire - Here's when it will reopen

Scarborough Sports Village

Scarborough Sports Village was forced to close on Wednesday evening (October 22) after a fire broke out in the plant room.

The centre announced the closure at 6.42pm on Wednesday evening and will remain closed for much of today (Thursday, October 23)

Martin Miles, regional contract manager, said: “We can confirm the centre is temporarily closed due to a small fire in the plant room on Wednesday evening.

“All customers were safely evacuated. We are in discussions with a wheelchair user around her experience of this and will review our processes as necessary.

“We are pleased to say our dry-side activities will reopen at 4pm today and the pool will reopen at 12 noon tomorrow.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused and thank our customers for their patience and understanding.”

Today’s swimming lessons have been cancelled and those affected have been informed.