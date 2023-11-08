Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The event is being staged at Scarborough Sports Village, run by Everyone Active in partnership with North Yorkshire Council.

And swim star Ollie Hynd, a three-times Paralympic gold medallist and four-times world champion, will be handing out medals and certificates alongside North Yorkshire Council’s sports development manager Matt Hewison.

Special Olympics is the world’s largest sports organisation for children and adults with intellectual disabilities.

It stages around 100,000 competitions globally each year.

The gala will see more than 70 Special Olympics swimmers from across Yorkshire competing for spots on the rostrum, all while getting active and having fun.

The gala is being officiated by Kingfishers Swimming Club, in partnership with City of Hull, and it is hoped it will become an annual event.

Peter Smith, Everyone Active’s contract manager, said: “We are enormously proud to host the Special Olympics Swimming Gala at Scarborough Sports Village and are looking forward to a fantastic day.

“Alongside his incredible achievements in swimming, Ollie is a brilliant ambassador for inclusive sport and I’m sure he will prove a big inspiration to those taking part.

“Scarborough Sports Village provides activities for people across the community, no matter what your age, interests or ability, and we can’t wait to welcome everyone.”

Richard Westgarth, chairman of Scarborough Disabled Swimming Group (SDSG), said: “It is great having been part of Special Olympics for more than 15 years as a club, to be now hosting our very own Special Olympics Gala in Scarborough.

“It wouldn’t have been possible without a lot of teamwork and support from various people and organisations, but we would particularly like to thank Kingfishers Swimming Club and Everyone Active for going the extra mile and making this event happen.

“We hope the event will lead to more people with an intellectual disability being involved in competitive swimming locally.”

Anyone who wishes to attend the gala should contact their local club to arrange entry.

Only registered attendees will be granted entry.