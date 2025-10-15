Emma Brown at Armed Forces Day in Scarborough

A young Scarborough woman will be a standard bearer at the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance in London next month.

Emma Brown, 19, is one of two women who will travel from North and East Yorkshire to the annual event, which will be held in the Royal Albert Hall on Saturday, November 8.

Emma, who is currently studying psychology at Sheffield Hallam University, became a standard bearer after following in her older brothers’ footsteps and joining the air cadets.

After leaving the air cadets, she continued to help carry standards for commemorative events in Scarborough, including Armed Forces Day, at the request of Royal British Legion standard bearer Bill Parker.

Emma at the Remembrance Day service at Oliver's Mount

The former St Augustine’s student said: “Armed Forces Day in Scarborough is my favourite event of the year, but I think the Festival of Remembrance might top it!

"I carried a Standard when we hosted the National Armed Forces Day in Scarborough and that was an incredible experience, but I think travelling to London for this service, to represent Scarborough, will make it more special.”

Emma will head to London on Friday, November 7 to join rehearsals, before participating in two services on Saturday, November 8.

She said: “It's going to be a long day, but so worth it!

Emma at the Armed Forces Day Flag Raising Ceremony at Town Hall Gardens while still an air cadet

“I'm most looking forward to being an active part in the service, it's such an honour to carry a Standard in front of the Royal Family and a national audience, and to represent a small town like Scarborough.

“I'm really looking forward to the atmosphere in the Royal Albert Hall too, it's such a special place and to be surrounded by military personnel and veterans will just be incredible!”

Emma, who recently finished second in a County Standard Bearers’ competition in Driffield, said she enjoys representing everyone and connecting generations.

She said: “I feel that as a 19 year old, I represent the younger generation and the future of Remembrance.

“For veterans and their families, seeing the younger generation carrying the Standard is incredibly comforting and a sign that their sacrifices will not be forgotten.

“In Scarborough, I carry a Standard alongside people that have served in the forces, and getting to hear their stories is amazing.

“Most of them feel like family to me, Robert Owens, Ian Temple and especially Bill Parker, I wouldn't be the Standard Bearer I am today if it wasn't for them!”