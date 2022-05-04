Brushstrokes is closing its doors and is having a closing down sale on Saturday May 14.

Family-owned Brushstrokes have announced that they are closing down due to the roadworks taking place on Mount Park Road.

The shop, which is located on Falsgrave Road, is closed until Saturday May 14, when it will open for the start of a closing down sale.

In a post on Facebook, the shop said: “Making a living from a retail business is harder than it’s ever been.

“We have endured 16 weeks of trading from what is best described as a building site! The effect on our business has been devastating.”

In January, major roadworks began at the Crown Tavern roundabout junction. As part of this project, the junction was widened and the mini-roundabout was replaced with traffic lights.

The roadworks also saw improvements at the Seamer Road - Falsgrave Road junction.

These roadworks were initially meant to last 13 weeks, but major utility company delays caused setbacks until April 26 when work finally concluded.

The roadworks have seen lengthy traffic delays in the area, and Brushstrokes is located in between both junctions.

Brushstrokes went on to say: “We are closing today (Sunday May 1) because the council has decided to close off Mount Park Road for resurfacing, effectively shutting down anyway for our customers to drive to or park near the shop.

“We are very sad to announce that after 23 years after starting the business in Scarborough, we have now decided to give up the fight and close our doors.”

The home decor store is located on Falsgrave Road, with Mount Park Road at the side of it which allows customers access to the car parking at the front of the store.

Mount Park Road is closed for resurfacing until Saturday May 14, from 7.30am until 5pm. The road will be accessible for emergency vehicles.