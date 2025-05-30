Scarborough Streets Festival 2025 appears across the town centre

Scarborough Streets festival takes place in the town this weekend

The inaugural part of The Scarborough Fair Summer Season 2025 commences today (Friday 30th May) with the staging of Scarborough Streets Festival which continues over the weekend until Sunday (June 1)

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An eclectic mix of free outdoor performances, workshops and participatory activities for all ages will be held in Scarborough’s town centre specifically in Westborough, Aberdeen Walk, North Street and the Crescent Gardens.

Included in the weekend programme are circus and magic skills, puppetry, music, dance, street theatre and art workshops in addition to the opportunity to learn Morris dancing, percussive dance and how to play the spoons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Also featured are craft sessions in creating costumes from recycled materials, the results of which can be worn in the community walkabout (with everyone welcome) at 3.30pm on Sunday June 1 starting outside The Brunswick Centre in Westborough.

Appearing also will be a replica of a Victorian bathing machine which will be recording the public’s memories of the town in advance of the Scarborough 400 celebrations in 2026.

With over 260 events held in 74 locations across five festivals over a period of three months, The Scarborough Fair comprises a varied line-up of arts, cultural and sporting events.

Scarborough Streets Festival take place at various town centre locations from Friday May 30 to Sunday June 1 from 11am-4pm each day.

Details of all Scarborough Fair festivals listings can be found in the widely available printed brochures and at scarboroughfair.uk