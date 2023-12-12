Scarborough student raises money for less fortunate children with school fundraiser

A Scarborough student has raised money for children who are less fortunate by carrying out a fundraiser within their school.

Pupils Charleigh Doubtfire and Ocean Isherwood with staff Jennie Rogers, Jo Foc and Charlotte Oldham.

Ocean Isherwood, a Year 11 pupil at Scarborough Pupil Referal Service, has completed a Sponsored Silence within the school to help raise money for the school’s Christmas Appeal.

She has raised £160 and will create gift boxes for less fortunate children in the area, and will deliver them herself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ms Isherwood said: “I had to think of something extreme to raise as much money as I could. My tutor, Mrs Ford suggested a sponsored silence as we thought this would be borderline impossible for me to do because I'm the loudest pupil at SPRS.

"I made my own sponsor sheet and got straight to it. Every single member of staff from teachers to support staff to the office staff sponsored me. This just proves how much they wanted the silence and gives an idea of how much I talk and how loud I am.

"I managed to raise a huge £161 which is amazing considering we are such a small school with about 15 members of staff.

"Once I collected all the money in, we organised a shopping trip. Me, another pupil, Miss Oldham and Miss Broadbent went around shops and bought loads of things such as shampoo, bubble bath, toiletries, sweets, gloves, socks and then a load of toys and selection boxes for children in the local area who are less fortunate.”

Ms Isherwood will take the gift boxes to a local charity along with other donations the school has got together.