Scarborough Surfers South Bay paddle board protest

Steve Crawford, the North Eastern representative for Surfers Against Sewage

Running consecutively with a number of similar events across the UK, as part of a nationwide campaign organised by Surfers Against Sewage (SAS), a paddle board protest will take place in Scarborough this Saturday (May 17).

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The simultaneous sea-borne events coincide with the finalising of recommendations for the Government by The Independent Commission (responsible for reviewing the water industry) in England and Wales this month.

Steve Crawford, the North Eastern representative for SAS stated: “It’s a challenge to the water companies to give us the clean seas we all need.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Also, it’s time to see the success of our campaigns in Scarborough.

“The South Bay’s water quality has really improved due to the investment of Yorkshire Water and McCain, investment due to the pressure of campaigns by SAS and other organisations.

“Even though the South Bay is looking better, we are angry that the North Bay was classed as the dirtiest surfing bay in England last year”.

North Yorkshire Council Leader, Cllr Carl Les, said: “The quality of the bathing water in North Yorkshire is an ongoing issue, and we whole-heartedly support those who want to see it improved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Although it isn’t our direct responsibility, we will continue to work in partnership with those accountable and apply pressure until we see progress.”

Miles Cameron, bathing water manager at Yorkshire Water, said: “We understand the strength of feeling around discharges to watercourses and our coastal areas and we’re committed to playing our part to improve Yorkshire’s bathing waters in partnership with key stakeholders.

“We reduced the number and duration of discharges into watercourses in 2024 by 12% and 17% respectively.

“This reduction has been in part due to our £180m investment to cut discharges, including at coastal sites in Scarborough, Whitby, and Ruswarp, which resulted in a reduction in discharges in 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Further schemes at Low Hawsker, Ravenscar, Bempton and Mappleton are now operational in 2025 and will reduce discharges this year.

“This is just the start of our work to reduce discharges across the region, and the programme will be followed by a £1.5bn investment between 2025 and 2030 to further reduce discharges at more than 400 of our overflows.

“This includes almost £300m investment up and down the Yorkshire coast, including at Scarborough, Bridlington and Robin Hood’s Bay to reduce discharges.”

The SAS Paddle-Out event takes place on the South Bay beach at 3.30pm and all are welcome to attend.

Further information is available at sas.org.uk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Preceding the SAS protest, Steve Crawford also appears alongside veteran marine campaigner Freddie Drabble, leader of Sons Of Neptune (in place of Hugo Tagholm) as part of the Sustainable Coast event at the Big Ideas By The Sea Festival this Saturday, May 17, from 12.30pm-3pm at St. Mary’s Church in Scarborough.

Details and tickets can be found at bigideasbythesea.com.