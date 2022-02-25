Scarborough swimmers urged to ‘make a splash’ with Cancer Research Swimathon

All ages and abilities can enter the sponsored event taking place at pools across the region from May 6-8, including Scarborough Sports Village (pictured), Whitby Leisure Centre and Ryedale Swim & Fitness Centre.

The swimming hero is helping to highlight the annual fundraiser which raises money for Cancer Research UK and Marie Curie.

He is urging people of all ages and abilities to enter the sponsored event taking place at pools across the region from May 6-8, including Scarborough Sports Village, Whitby Leisure Centre and Ryedale Swim & Fitness Centre.

With a variety of distances to choose from - from 400m up to 30.9k - Swimathon offers a challenge for swimmers young and old, new and experienced. People can participate individually or as part of a team.

Former team GB swimmer Mark Foster is calling on people across the Yorkshire Coast to take the plunge and sign up for Swimathon 2022.

Any swimmers who can’t make one of the organised sessions can sign up to MySwimathon, which takes place from April 29 - May 15, and choose a time and venue that suits them.

After another challenging year for the sport, following the impact of the pandemic, Mark is championing the positive power of swimming to help inspire people to get back to the pool.

He said: “Swimming is a fantastic form of exercise, with a wide range of benefits for both your physical and mental health and is accessible to people with varying abilities and needs. So, whether you’re a keen swimmer who is in the pool all the time, prefer to be in open water or if you are just dipping your toes in for the first time, Swimathon is the perfect challenge for everyone. That’s why I’m asking everyone to get involved and feel the benefits of this fantastic sport whilst raising money for two great charities in Cancer Research UK and Marie Curie.”

Swimathon is the world’s largest annual swimming fundraiser. Since launching in 1986, more than 750,000 swimmers have taken part, raising over £55 million for charitable causes. This year will also see the Swimathon Foundation donate £2.50 from the entry fee of everybody taking part at an official Swimathon venue to help protect these pools for the future.

Lisa Millett, Cancer Research UK spokesperson for Yorkshire, said: “It really doesn’t matter if you’re not the fittest or the fastest, Swimathon is such a fun and simple way to encourage people to get swimming – all while supporting causes which are close to the hearts of so many.

“1 in 2 of us will get cancer*, but all of us can support the research that will beat it. From proving the link between smoking and cancer to laying the foundations for modern radiotherapy – our scientists have been at the forefront of cancer research for 120 years. And we’re not stopping now. That’s why we’re urging swimmers to dive in this spring, raise money and help us keep investing in science today to deliver the treatments of tomorrow. Together we will beat cancer.”

Marie Curie Nurse, Janet Lockheart, and Healthcare Assistant, Amy Chellew, will be undertaking Swimathon this year, after originally planning to do it in 2020. Janet said:

“We decided to do Swimathon to raise money to support the wonderful team at Marie Curie and the people that we care for. We’ve seen first-hand the difference fundraising can make to families that need our support, so to be able to do this for them, and for those supported by Cancer Research UK is amazing. Swimming is a great way to get fit and raise money, so we’re really excited – we’ve been waiting two years to say we’ve completed Swimathon.”