Scarborough teacher turned trainer opens doors to new business premises

Steve Flintoft.

A former primary school teacher turned trainer is to throw open the doors to his new business premises in Scarborough’s Manor Road Business Park, in a grand opening celebration.

Steve Flintoft switched his teaching skills to the gym environment a couple of years back when he began teaching fitness in small welcoming classes at Body Complete on St Thomas Street.

Steve’s classes have been so popular that he needed his own space in order to expand his operations and welcome new clients to a wider range of classes.

Steve and his family have been working hard to get his new premises ready for the move and an added benefit is that the Business Park has many free

parking spaces.

Steve told us: “I am incredibly proud of what I’ve created.

"Gym anxiety and intimidation doesn’t exist as this isn’t your ‘ordinary’ gym, it’s where accessibility and excellence come together in the most amazing way!

“My business specialises in small group personal training, which offers a variety of programs to suit all needs and abilities.

"Whether you're looking for personalised one-on-one training, a dynamic group workout experience, or specialised training for your chosen sport, I’ve got you covered.

"I also provide nutritional advice to complement clients’ training program, and offer specialised pre and post-natal exercise guidance.

"I even cater to the specific needs of children and teens, ensuring a well-rounded approach to fitness for the whole family.

"I often say that words alone can't fully capture the essence of what I offer here, you have to experience to understand it.”

Steve, along with his family, and friends, which will include some current clients, are throwing open the doors to his new premises on Saturday November 2, from 10am to 2pm, for their grand opening celebration at Unit 9 Manor Road Business Park, Scarborough.

This is your chance to explore the new facility, meet Steve, and learn more about the programs available.

During the grand opening event, Steve will be offering 30 tiered discounted memberships, with savings starting at 50% off!

There will also be gift vouchers available for purchase at the grand opening.