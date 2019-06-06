Scarborough TEC construction and engineering centre officially opened by the Mayor

Scarborough TEC's new building has been officially opened by the Mayor.

The new Automotive, Construction and Engineering (ACE) Centre, which opened to students in January, has been part-funded by a £3.345m Skills Capital grant from the Government’s Local Growth Fund secured through the York, North Yorkshire and East Riding Local Enterprise Partnership.

Photo focus: Inside Scarborough TEC's brand new building

Annabel Jelley, the Head of the North Yorkshire and East Riding LEP, also attended the ceremony.

Simon Gummerson, Head of Construction & Engineering at Scarborough TEC, said: “I am thrilled that we are being joined by the Local Enterprise Partnership and the Mayor for the opening; both have been very supportive as we have moved into the building and we are forever thankful of the support they have offered to us and our students.

“The new centre will be used by students and Apprentices who are studying for a wide variety of careers including Automotive, Bricklaying, Plumbing, Electrical Installation, Mechanical and Electrical Engineering, Construction and Carpentry & Joinery. The workshops and equipment the students now have access to are going to give them a competitive edge when it comes to applying for jobs in their chosen industries.”

The opening of the new building means that all Scarborough TEC students are now based on the same campus on Filey Road.

Ann Hardy, Principal of Scarborough TEC, added: “Our vision for Scarborough TEC to be a leading education and training provider in our region saw us relocate the majority of our services from Lady Edith’s Drive and Westwood Campuses in September 2017 and this is the exciting next step in our journey."