Scarborough TEC receives royal recognition
Scarborough’s TEC Partnership has received a prestigious Queen’s Anniversary Prize.
The announcement was made by the Royal Anniversary Trust, at a reception at St James’s Palace in London.
The TEC Partnership is a national leader in digital innovation in the education sector and has received the award for its innovative use of digital technology for education, work, and life.
The Queen’s Anniversary Prizes recognise the work carried out by UK universities and colleges, which showcases quality and innovation, and delivers real benefit to the wider world through education and training.
The Prizes are the highest national honour that a further and higher educational institution in the UK can receive, and are granted by Her Majesty The Queen every two years.
Gill Alton OBE, TEC Partnership CEO said: “We are truly honoured to be receiving the Queen’s Anniversary Prize. To be recognised as a leader in digital innovation in the education sector is something we are extremely proud of.
“Our track record in the development of digital learning and digital curriculum innovation is unparalleled; at Grimsby Institute we have a National reputation as an EdTech Demonstrator college which has involved working with over 80 schools and colleges.”
“This award is a wonderful tribute to our staff and the exceptional work taking place here at the TEC Partnership.”