Scarborough teen becomes one of a handful of female window fitters in the UK

Katie Sanderson, 19, started work at EYG Home Improvements last year and is now working across Yorkshire fitting windows and guttering.

There are no official statistics for the numbers of women in jobs in window fitting but there are few. Her manager, Paul Moss, said he had only come across one other woman doing the job in his 43 years.

Katie initially trained to be a chef and after joining the company was teamed up with experienced fitter Andy Dickinson, and receives on-the-job training from him as they visit homes across the entire Yorkshire region, replacing windows, fascias and soffits.

Katie Sanderson has joined EYG to become a window fitter, joining a select few women in the industry.

Katie said: “It was when my mum got her door fitted that I applied, as I always liked the idea of tools and building things.

“I trained with Andy on the job. It was a lot more physical than I was initially expecting, but I find it really exciting.

“I was really eager when I first started and obviously I did feel cautious, but so far I like everything about it, even the scaffolding. I love climbing, so the scaffolding has been a bonus.

“I have met female electricians since I have been doing this job, but I haven’t heard of any other women fitting windows and fascias and soffits, so I am proud to be doing this.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If any other women are thinking of joining this industry, I would say ‘go for it’.

“If I can do it, then you can too.”

EYG’s Scarborough Manager Paul Moss said: “Katie is doing really well working with Andy. I have only known of one other female fitter in my 43 years in the industry, so she is pretty unusual.

“There is no reason why more women can’t join this industry and consider a career in construction and we as a business are proud to be trail-blazing in this area.”

Advertisement Hide Ad