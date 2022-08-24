Scarborough teen to represent North Yorkshire in national modelling competition
A young woman from Scarborough will represent North Yorkshire at Miss Teen British Isles in September.
Bronwyn Curtis, of Newby, will be taking part in the modelling competition after being asked to represent the county.This will be her second modelling pageant.
Miss Curtis, who works at the Core Fitness gym on Westborough, said: “I have always wanted to be a model and I was asked to apply for Miss Teen British Isles.
“I’m looking forward to representing North Yorkshire, I feel that I'm not just representing North Yorkshire but I'm also representing Scarborough.”
Miss Curtis will be sponsored by Hearts and Crafts piercing studios and Precious Little Things, both located on Bar Street.
She will also be sponsored by Purple Pup cafe, on Eastborough.
Miss Teen British Isles is a national modelling competition for young women aged between 16 and 19.
The winner will receive a holiday, a modelling contract, and influencer training.
The competition will be held on Sunday September 11 in Chester.