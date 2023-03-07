Scarborough teenager on mission to help Filey Sea Cadets 'who encourage me to achieve my goals'

Aiden Phillips, who lives in the Falsgrave area of the town, said: “The best thing in my life is attending Filey Sea Cadets twice a week, it is incredible!

"It has helped me so much in life, I have made friends all over Britain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The Sea Cadets leaders are such amazing people, they help me achieve my goals, encourage me, believe in me, give me fantastic opportunities and I can talk to them about anything.”

Aiden Phillip with his Filey Mayor's Cadet certificate.

Aiden’s dream was to go in The Navy but due to being diagnosed with epilepsy two years ago, he knows he cannot.

“I would love to show them how much they all mean to me and give them something back,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I am lucky to be in a position where I can give my spare time to do jobs to raise money for Filey Sea Cadets in helping them to getting a new unit, I will be doing this up to September.”

Jobs he is offering to do include dog walking, gardening, painting, shopping, car washing and Hoovering, putting up flat pack furniture, cleaning, labouring/tidy up jobs and distributing leaflets.

“I know times are hard for everyone so I am not putting prices on jobs, pay what you like,” he said.

"If I can raise money for sea cadets and help people then I am happy.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad