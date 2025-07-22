Scarborough to commemorate 80th Anniversary of VJ Day

Scarborough VE Day Ceremony at Alma Square earlier this year

The Royal British Legion Scarborough branch will mark the 80th anniversary of VJ Day with a shared moment of celebration in the Garden of Remembrance, Alma Square.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event, on August 15, will honour those who served and sacrificed in the war against Japan.

It will include two deeply personal stories shared by Major John Senior MBE DL and Nick Taylor. Each will recount the wartime experiences of their fathers, both of whom served in the Second World War against Japanese forces. One of the veterans was held as a prisoner of war.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The programme begins at 10:45am with the arrival of veterans, cadets, standard bearers, and guests.

At 10:55am, a parade of standards will precede the official welcome and introduction from the President of the Scarborough RBL.

At 11:00am, a single bell will signal the start of a two-minute silence, followed by the Town Crier's official VJ Day Cry. Rev. Sam Tredwell will then lead prayers.

Historical readings will include extracts from Prime Minister Clement Attlee's 1945 speech, presented by the Deputy Lieutenant, along with a tribute from the Deputy Mayor of Scarborough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As part of the ceremony, wreaths and remembrance crosses will be laid in honour of those who served.

In recognition of their vital role supporting the local community during the wartime years, the Women’s Institute will be presented with the official VE/VJ Day 80th Anniversary Flag as a gesture of appreciation.

The commemoration will conclude with a final blessing from Rev. Sam Tredwell, the singing of the National Anthem, and three cheers for His Majesty The King, led by the Town Crier.