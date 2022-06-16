Scarborough to host first ever Repair Cafe to beat 'throwaway culture'

It will take place at The Street on Monday July 18, from 10am to 12.30pm.

People are being asked to bring in one item each that needs repairing and a team of expert volunteers will take a look to see what we can done.

The idea is to reduce waste, save money, share skills and get people to work together to make the most of their resources.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fixing chairs is a skill people could learn at the new Repair Cafe in Scarborough.

The sorts of items that can be looked at are bicycles, electrical goods, small items of furniture and clothing, while you can also learn how to sharpen knives and scissors.

Free drinks and refreshments will be available.

The initiative is a collaboration between Coast and Vale Community Action’s Circular Coast project and Leeds University’s Yorkshire Circular Lab.

"Our Circular Coast project is about developing a circular economy locally, which means helping people make what they’ve got go further.

"Why waste money buying something new when you can mend something you already have?”

Michael Howroyd, Deputy Lead at the Yorkshire Circular Lab, said: “Repair Cafes are a great way of making the most of our resources, whether that’s weekly household budgets or raw materials, energy and greenhouse gas emissions that go into making new products.

"We are delighted to help create a new repair cafe in Scarborough and wish it every success.”

The Repair Cafe is part of the Circular Coast project led by Coast and Vale Community Action.