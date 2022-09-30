Members of Scarborough Pride committee fundraising at Scarborough Spa with Ru Paul's Drag Race season 5 Queen, Detox (centre with cap)

With the launch of their new website, www.ScarboroughPride.co.uk, the committee has begun preparations and fundraising for next year's event.

Lucy Bastock - Chair of the Scarborough Pride committee said "Since moving to the area recently, it was disappointing to find there was nothing for the LGBTQ+ community, so a few like-minded individuals got together and decided to do something about it!

"Support networks are really important, along with feeling welcome and safe.

Scarborough Pride logo

"A Pride event will be an important event for many.

"There is a strong committee who are already working hard behind the scenes.

“Part of our aim is to create a lasting legacy for Scarborough's LGBTQ+ community, with businesses showing active allyship and advertising safe spaces, along with a number of events that will hopefully continue for years to come to help combat loneliness and improve mental health.”

Scarborough Pride will begin with a parade leading to the Spa Pavilion and will be followed by a day of fun for all ages, including a variety of activities and entertainment within the Spa complex itself.

Pride flag signed by Detox

The committee will also be participating in ongoing community work to support both young and older members of the LGBTQ+ community throughout the remainder of the year.

Fundraising for Scarborough Pride has already begun, a collection took place at Scarborough Adult Panto earlier this month and a Pride flag signed by Ru Paul’s Drag Race season 5 Queen, Detox, will also be auctioned to raise money for the event.

Publicity Officer George Wakely said: “Official Scarborough Pride merchandise will be on sale soon, please keep an eye out on the website for further announcements.

“We are still fundraising, so if you would like to donate or volunteer, please head to our website to find out how.

"Businesses can donate by becoming a Pride Ally, more information about this is available on our website under the 'Business Ally' section (scarboroughpride.co.uk/business-allies).”