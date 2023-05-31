Scarborough to host vigil in memory of two dogs shot by Metropolitan Police in London

The vigil will be held at 1pm on Sunday June 4 in Scarborough’s Manor Park.

The vigil is being held after the Metropolitan Police responded to a report that a woman had been ‘mauled’ by two Staffordshre Bull Terriers Marshall and Millions.

Their owner was homeless man Louie Turnbull, 46, and he was tasered and arrested for being the owner of a dog that was ‘dangerously out of control’.

Scarborough is set to host a vigil in memory of two Staffordshire Bull Terriers shot by the Metropolitan Police in London. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

The incident has caused national outrage online and resulted in a petition calling for an investigation into the arrest and killing of the two dogs.

One person who is part of the ‘peaceful memorial’ for the two dogs is Scarborough dog owner Ben Lacey.

He said: “We're holding the vigil in support of Louie Turnbull and in memory of his two Staffordshire bull terriers Marshall and Millions.

“Myself and thousands of others believe it was an unjustified killing and that the officers involved should be charged.”

The vigil is part of a nationwide memorial for the two dogs.

Earlier this month, 200 members of Animal Rising, the group who disrupted the Grand National, held a demonstration outside Scotland Yard where Mr Turnbull told the crowd that officers had ‘murdered’ his dogs.

Mr Lacey added: “I have three dogs myself, a French bulldog, a Saint Bernard and a beautiful but very old Staffordshire Bull Terrier called Storm.

“Storm has been with us for 12 years (he came to us at two years old) and has been a loving and caring member of our family.

“I believe this breed has an unfair reputation for what they are capable of and for the wrong people may intend to use them for but just because they can doesn't mean they naturally will.

“These dogs can and have been proven time and time again of being outstanding pets for families.

“What happened to Marshall and Million could have and should have been easily avoided but instead the actions of these officers have caused the sad death of a man's two best friends.”

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said the behaviour of the two dogs caused “considerable concern” and “posed a significant threat” to the officers.

The spokesperson added: “A man was arrested in connection with the incident for having a dog dangerously out of control and assault offences. He has been taken into police custody.”

The statement added a Taser was discharged during the incident and both dogs “were destroyed by police at the scene” but no one was taken to hospital.