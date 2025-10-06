Scarborough to mark Remembrance Sunday at Oliver’s Mount

Remembrance Day service at Oliver's Mount

Scarborough will once again unite in solemn reflection on Sunday, November 9, for the annual Remembrance Sunday service at Oliver’s Mount Memorial.

Organised by the Scarborough Branch of the Royal British Legion, the service provides an opportunity for the community to remember the service and sacrifice of all those that have defended our freedoms and protected our way of life.

The service remembers the Armed Forces and their families, from Britain and the Commonwealth, the vital role played by the emergency services and those who have lost their lives as a result of conflict or terrorism.

At 10:35am, the service will commence with the assembly of standards at the memorial. Wreaths will then be laid by individuals, organisations and fellow associations.

Prayers will be offered before the traditional Exhortation, the sounding of the Last Post, and a two minute silence.

The service will conclude with the sounding of Reveille and the reciting of the Kohima Epitaph.

Standards will be dismissed at approximately 11:05am, signalling the end of the ceremony.