Scarborough to ‘Sparkle’ at the Open Air Theatre this weekend
A magical and enchanting Christmas wonderland will be revealed as Scarborough Sparkle returns to the Open Air Theatre.
The festive event opens at 5pm on Friday November 25 and runs until Sunday November 27.
It will see over 35 themed stalls, including handmade gifts, Christmas cards, chocolates and speciality liqueurs.
Gourmet food stalls will also be on site, alongside those offering brownies, donuts, crepes, waffles and more.
There’s also plenty to keep the children entertained, from a traditional Ferris wheel to teacups, hook-a-duck, fun house and the illuminated land train.
Enhancing the Christmas spirit will be the Sparkle stage with a packed entertainment schedule from school choirs, brass bands and local pantomime characters.
There will also be some Christmas favourites spreading festive cheer including Frozen’s Olaf, Anna & Elsa and the Grinch.
A free bus service to Scarborough Sparkle will operate from Eastfield via Crossgates, Seamer Road, Falsgrave and Scarborough town centre.
The bus timetable and more information can be found online at www.facebook.com/ScarboroughSparkle.