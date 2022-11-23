Festive fun at Scarborough Sparkle

The festive event opens at 5pm on Friday November 25 and runs until Sunday November 27.

It will see over 35 themed stalls, including handmade gifts, Christmas cards, chocolates and speciality liqueurs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gourmet food stalls will also be on site, alongside those offering brownies, donuts, crepes, waffles and more.

Festive hot roast chestnuts at a previous Scarborough Sparkle

There’s also plenty to keep the children entertained, from a traditional Ferris wheel to teacups, hook-a-duck, fun house and the illuminated land train.

Enhancing the Christmas spirit will be the Sparkle stage with a packed entertainment schedule from school choirs, brass bands and local pantomime characters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will also be some Christmas favourites spreading festive cheer including Frozen’s Olaf, Anna & Elsa and the Grinch.

A free bus service to Scarborough Sparkle will operate from Eastfield via Crossgates, Seamer Road, Falsgrave and Scarborough town centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad